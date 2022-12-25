OnlyFans star Anna Paul's video about castrating a horse ends badly

OnlyFans star Anna Paul and her boyfriend Glen Thomson saw what happens when a horse is castrated and let's just say that it didn't end well for one of them and we're not talking about the horse.

Australian native Paul, who is one of the biggest stars on OnlyFans as well as TikTok, recently shared a video about how she and Thomson had offered to desex a stallion but things went awry for Thomson when he caught a glimpse of what was actually happening to the animal.

On a TikTok that Paul shared on December 23rd, which has since been viewed more than 2 million times she explained: "Basically the stallion was upside down, Glen turned around and looked for a little bit too long and his 'you-know-whats' were getting taken off and Glen fell to the ground and slid his face across the ground."

She added: "The second I saw Glen's knees buckle, I was like 'no,' I cannot watch Glen pass out. When I came back, I came back to this, Glen's whole face scratched up and everything."

@anna..paull POOR GLEN 😭😭😭





Paul also shared a picture of the incident writing in the caption: "2 mins before it happened. He was helping with holding the stallion on his back while they did the chop. And I think he looked at it for a little too long. Next second he’s on the ground too."

She added that when Glen came to that his first instinct was to ask where his girlfriend was because he knew that she had previously been traumatised by seeing him pass out.

Thankfully Thomson was OK and in the rest of the video Paul explained what they got each other for Christmas and how they will be spending the Holidays.

Back in August, Paul caused a major commotion in Perth, Australia when far too many fans turned up to a meet and greet causing the police to close down the event early.

