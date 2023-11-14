TikTok video reveals why you never win on an arcade claw machine

A woman has candidly shared why you rarely win on the classic grabber machine at the arcade.

For decades, it's been a widespread suspicion that the machines are rigged. And now, one woman has gone viral on TikTok for lifting the lid on how they actually operate.

In the footage, Katie (@clarkatie), who frequently shares home renovation content on the platform, explained how she had "just discovered something" while unpacking a claw machine she had bought.

She told viewers that what she was about to share would "confirm a lot of people's thoughts on these elusive machines."

"You can change the rate of success [of the claw]," Katie shared while showing the manual to her 120,000 viewers.

"When I’m playing I’mma put this baby on one-on-one, but when my nephews and my family come over – they better watch out," she joked.

Katie later followed up with a separate clip that would "break some more hearts about claw machines," as she confirmed the claw is rigged.

She, once again, shared the manual that seemingly demonstrated how the grip can be adjusted to make it more or less difficult to grab a prize.

Fellow TikTokers flooded the clip, with one writing: "We need someone to set up a non-rigged one with a camera to record the happiness of people winning."





Another joked: "We all know but I keep on going back to the claw machines hahahhaha."

Meanwhile, a third commented: "I couldn’t believe how rigged they actually are till I saw the manual for the one I rigged to my stream."

