Injury lawyer urges people to remove this one item from their home

An injury lawyer has urged people to make a simple kitchen switch after claiming it poses health risks.

Tommy (@tommythelawyer) said he deals with "some of the most dangerous products in the world" every day, but one "extremely common" item that he would urge people not to use: Nonstick frying pans.

"Almost every, if not every nonstick frying pan is made up of Teflon," he told his 360,000 viewers on TikTok, claiming that the chemical compound "has been clearly shown to cause cancer when consumed."

Instead, he advised to use stainless steel pans instead.

Tommy's clip was soon inundated with hundreds of comments, with one fellow TikToker writing: "Stainless steel [and cast iron] are the best. People just need to learn how to use them. some food is really hard to cook on them..so maybe you can keep one nonstick for special occasions."

Another humoured: "I have nonstick pans but luckily I never cook."

Meanwhile, a third concerned viewer wrote: "So my mom is 72 and has been using nonstick her whole life. Exactly how unsafe is Teflon?"





Teflon is the brand name for the chemical coating PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) often used to make cookware nonstick.

"Cookware with Teflon™ nonstick coatings is safe for its intended use, and in fact, can contribute to a heart-healthy, low-fat diet by letting you cook with little or no fat," the brand claimed online.

"More than 50 years of consumer use, along with laboratory testing and published peer-reviewed research, has affirmed that cookware made with Teflon™ nonstick coatings is safe for both consumer and commercial use at normal cooking temperatures."

