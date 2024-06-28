Why is everyone talking about aura points on TikTok?

How many aura points do you have? That's the question everyone is asking on TikTok.

But for those who are not familiar with the word in an internet context, here is a breakdown o why 'aura' is all over people's For You page.

The definition of 'aura' is a distinctive and pervasive quality or character; air; atmosphere," according to Dictionary.com.

And this current trend sees people keep this meaning in mind and apply hypothetical points - whether it's losing or gaining - depending on the scenario of how great or terrible they are at something.

This kind of reflective ranking has been popular in sports communities such as football as back in 2020, the New York Times referenced 'aura' when writing about a Liverpool player which reflected on the notion that mistakes matter less if you have an "aura" around you.

To understand the aura points system, you need to know that you add aura points for every good thing you do while you deduct points for anything you do that is bad.

For example, TikToker Em (@hotblockchain) wrote: "How many aura points did I gain when he called me an idiot and then applied to my school and got rejected," which got 2.3 million views.

While @haleyjackmann posted: "How many aura points do I lose for hating her over a boy I literally have," and has been viewed 842,000 times.









@hotblockchain sorry! carnegie mellon can be a little selective❤️

"How many aura points did I lose when she saw me cry for the first time?" @kaydeniskold asked in a video which has over 450,000 views.

It appears people are using aura points to track or document key moments in their life, as at the end of the day we all have good and bad experiences in our lives.

