'You never take me to Bangladesh' viral TikTok song explained

There's a new viral ear worm on TikTok that everyone's dancing to and singing "You never take me to Bangladesh."

If somehow it hasn't hit your FYP yet, the 49-second song is "Bangladesh" by US musician Ian McConnell, and the track has some serious emo vibes and humorously laments on how someone is doesn't spend time with them, and is very specific as you can tell from the lyrics:

“You never take me to Bangladesh / You never cook me sausage on an open flame / never anoint me with oil / never write me a novel / you never poison the mojitos of my enemies / You never make me a marzipan / never defend my honor in a holy war / you never treat me like Oprah / never go supernova / you never animorph transform into a cloud of bees / It’s like you don’t care / It’s like you don’t care.”





@ianmcconnellmusic like dis if u cry evertim, stream BANGLADESH

Then, the song went even more viral when producer @prodpoodee posted a remix he made of the song and the initial remix video has has over 800,000 views while other videos he's posted of the remix have racked up millions of views.





@prodpoodee YOU NEVER TAKE ME TO BANGLADESH 😫 @Ian McConnell #prodpoodee #dancetrend #beats #hoodtrap





Celebrities are also loving the song

You know a song slap if pop star Zara Larsson had made a TikTok about as she shared a funny video of herself dancing to the 'Bangladesh' remix, which now has 2.5 million views.









Like all of us, singer Lizzo can't get the song out of her head as she posted a TikTok of herself giving a rendition of the viral tune which has 659,000 views.

She added in the caption, "These lyrics are very heartfelt to me."





@lizzo These lyrics are very heartfelt to me…





Meanwhile, SZA commented on Instagram, "If you don't poison the mojitos of my enemies DO U EVEN LOVE ME !?? No."

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