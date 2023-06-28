What is the Bariatric Cruise drama and why has it taken over TikTok?

TikTok is home to a wide variety of niche communities, and the latest one to take over the platform with drama is all about those who attended a bariatric cruise.

A bariatric cruise is a cruise vacation organised to bring together those who have undergone bariatric surgery which is a type of weight loss operation.

The specific trips that are being mentioned in this particular controversy were organised by BariDiaries which was founded by CeCe Chancellor who underwent bariatric surgery in June 2021.

On the BariDiaries website, it says the company was created as "a platform for bariatric stories so that patients could connect through conversation," via a podcast as well as live events like the cruise trips mentioned.

Now, there appears to be drama surrounding the cruise as people have taken to social media to note how deep they are into the matter on TikTok.





















So what's all the drama about?

Well, people have been coming forward on TikTok to share their negative experiences about the BariDiaries bariatric cruise they attended.

One woman named Jenna (@bariatric.jenna2.0) who attended a cruise this month described how CeCe "promised a lot but delivered nothing," and accused the founder of being "unprofessional," in a video that has garnered over 373,000 views.

Another woman called Alicia (@thebrownmamimelts) who was a team lead member on the BariDiaries bariatric cruise alleged that the event is a "scam," in a video that has been viewed over 18,000 times.

She said she was dismissed from the cruise and was told the reason for her dismissal was because she was being unprofessional, which Alicia disputed was "not the case."

As a result, Alicia was unable to attend the cruise, which was supposed to be a payment for the work she had done.

Have the BariDiaries responded to these accusations?

At the time of writing, there has not been a statement from the BariDiaries on this issue, but founder CeCe has taken to Instagram and posted a black square with the following caption:

"@baridiaries will post our own #bariatriccruisedrama response video on Thursday at 9 AM."

So we'll have to keep our eye peeled to get the other side of the story...

