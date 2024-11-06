TikToker Bella Bradford announces her own death in heartbreaking final video

TikTok star Bella Bradford has died from cancer at the age of 24, and she announced the tragic news in a pre-recorded video to her followers.

In the 11-minute video posted to her account on October 31, Bella expressed how she wanted to make "one final 'Get Ready with Me' video" - a format that is popular to use fashion and beauty creators.

"I'm really sad to be making this video," she said. "As we all know, I have terminal cancer and unfortunately my life has, by now, come to an end, and I've passed away."

“But I wanted to do one final ‘Get Ready with Me’ because I love doing these, and I love fashion. Thank you for following me on this fun journey. I hope you will look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day if you ever need to feel it.”

Bella had built a community of almost 23,000 followers on TikTok where she filmed fashion and lifestyle videos and also gave insight into her life living with an advanced, rare form of cancer.

@bellabradford0 Bella’s final get ready with me 💛 here’s a message she wrote: Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people. I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old. Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion. Love always, Bella P.S. these are the brands mentioned in this video for your reference (I still gotta give the ppl what they want 😘😂) @St. Agni @ANINE BING OFFICIAL @One Mile @Class A Jewellers @SARAH & SEBASTIAN @Lucy Folk @Arms Of Eve @asos @Alias Mae @maisonmargielafragrances @MECCA — Bella passed away peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most on Tuesday the 15th of October. Thank you for all your support and love along the way, no act of kindness was ever wasted on her, she was forever grateful. 💛♾️

In the video caption, she wrote: "Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of purpose in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people.

"I wish you all a beautiful life and please remember to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old."

Bella concluded: Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion."

Since sharing her farewell post, Bella's video has received over 5.9m views and the comments section was flooded with tributes from Bella's fans.

One person wrote: "What a beautiful goodbye she gave us, rest in heaven angel Bella".

"Absolutely heartbreaking! I have loved watching your videos. May you rest in peace angel," another person said.

Someone else added: "I will love you forever and ever Bel. What a wonderful privilege to watch one more GRWM from you"

"A privilege to watch you one more time. RIP beautiful angel," a fourth person commented.

