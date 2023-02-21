Bernie Sanders walked into a TikTok dance and reacted in the most Bernie Sanders way

A TikToker decided to step outside her comfort zone and film a dance video on the streets of New York City, only to get photobombed by Bernie Sanders.

In a now-viral video, TikToker Taylor Champ filmed a short video dancing with the doorman of her hotel while visiting NYC, unknowingly capturing the Vermont Senator walking in the background.

Champ, a content creator and athlete, was visiting New York but felt intimidated filming content outside during her trip.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But as she was checking out of her hotel, she noticed the doorman filming some TikToks.

“I saw the doorman actually had a Tiktok where he was tagging the place, and I was like ‘oh dope maybe I’ll just make one with him,’” Champ said in response to her viral video.

The two made a short video, dancing to a remix of Ice Spice’s song In Ha Mood and Nicki Minaj’s song Check It Out.

But as Champ began swinging her arms, Sanders (D-VT) made a brief appearance in typical Sanders fashion, not very happy to be there

“This whole trip, nothing happens. The one moment I step outside of my comfort zone, I get in the way of Bernie Sanders’ walking space,” Champ said.

@taylorchamp Nailed it @bernie

Champ’s video received over 1.3 million views with people finding Sanders’ cameo quite funny.



“We’ve seen Larry David do Bernie Sanders, that’s Bernie Sanders doing Larry David lol,” one person wrote.

“Bernie Sanders really is just some guy,” another person commented.

“He’s FED UP,” a commenter said.

“If you can’t accept Bernie at his what are you kids doing you don’t deserve him at his it is an outrage that American workers don’t get paid sick days,” another commenter wrote.

Champ apologised to Sanders, as well as his team, for getting in the way, saying, "it will never happen again."

Sanders is known for his no-nonsense attitude toward things.

The Vermont Senator did not seem impressed while attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Sanders' grumpy expression while wearing hand-made mittens and a mask quickly turned into a meme.

Sanders has been meme-ified multiple times for his frustrated expressions when advocating for the people of the US.

But the Senator often does not engage with online tomfoolery, preferring to handle his campaign and business in a very professional manner.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



