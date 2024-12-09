People are sharing their awkward cringy interactions as part of a new TikTok Trend - and it involves the sitcom BoJack Horseman...

A clip from the Netflix show about the humanoid horse has become a popular sound for users to recall the times they wanted the ground to swallow them up due to their embarrassment.

The scene used is from season one episode five called "Live Fast, Diane Nguyen" where he has a conversation with his friend Diane (who is the wife of his rival and humanoid golden retriever) Mr Peanutbutter.

He cracks a joke about a phone call Diane recently made, to which she bluntly responds with the news that her dad passed away - a cringe-inducing moment.

The particular part of the scene that was used for the TikTok sound began with Bojack who said: “What’s that, the library thanking you for never returning a book late?”

That's when Diane replied, “That was my brother Tommy, my dad just died," to which Bojack simply said "Oh my God" in response.

@goofyhorseman erica!! u cant be here this place is filled with children!!!!! #bojackhorseman #funny #funnyclips #joke #netflix #bojackhorsemanedit #trending #firstvideo #foryou





Since it was shared on TikTok, people have been sharing some relatably awkward moments they've had which are similar to this scene in the sitcom - so far there are over 5,000 videos which have used the sound.

TikToker @paynefulhogue recalled when he was a waiter as he greeted a table by saying "Hey guys, everybody is dressed so nice! Are we celebrating anything today?"

To which the customer responds: "We just got out of a funeral" and the video has over 3.1m views.





@paynefulhogue if i had a nickle for everytime this has happened to me i could afford to think before i speak omg





While another creator @jordan03241 noted when "Making a 'your mom' joke to the wrong mf," and the person replied: "My mom is dead".

"Based on true events…i cried in embarrassment," she added, in the caption of the video which has over 1.9m views.





@jordan03241 Based on true events…i cried in embarrassment #fyp #bojackhorseman #yourmom #abcxyz #fypシ゚viral #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #wlw #lesbian #embarrassing #audio





"We're at the bar and you're ordering a soft drink," @tee.727 recalled saying to someone, to which they answered: "My mom lost her battle to alcoholism."

"I like to remember in the morning," the TikToker said of the exchange, and the clip has over 693,000 views.





@tee.727 I like to remember in the morning





