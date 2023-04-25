A US government's 'trans report' site has been spammed by the Bee Movie script

A Missouri government website that encouraged people to send their "concerns” about gender-affirming care has been flooded by memes instead, including the Bee Movie script.

The attorney general for Missouri, Andrew Bailey set up the website for "those who have experienced harm from gender transition interventions or witnessed troubling practices at transition clinics" and it comes after he introduced a bill that limits gender-affirming care in Missouri for people of all ages.

While the form was created in March, it has recently gone viral after civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo tweeted about the form along with a link.

“Given that he’s [Bailey] seeking to effectively ban care in the state for all trans people, let him know your concern, you know what to do," she wrote on April 8.

As a result of people trolling the form, it is no longer up and instead says: "404 - File or directory not found."

Here are some of the creative responses:

It prompted many to send the entire Bee Movie script via the form in a pretty lengthy (and meme-worthy) statement.





@softscorpio an honest mistake!!!🏳️‍⚧️ #greenscreen #softscorpio #transrights #missouri





While another chose Walter White’s introductory monologue in “Breaking Bad," as the perfect way to express their dismay at the form.

Someone else quoted the viral video "Wicked Witch of the East Bro."



Some of the other names people have used are “Ligma Balls”, "Mind Goblin," "Deeznuts," “Bruce Wayne” and “Your Mama”.

Madeline Sieren, attorney general Bailey's press secretary said "far left activists" are the reason the website is down, in a statement to TechCrunch.

“Rather than standing on their supposed science to back up their facts, they’re resorting to trying to hack our system to silence victims of the exact network we’re attempting to expose,” she said.

“In order to ensure the integrity of a government website, the page is temporarily down while we investigate these matters.”

In response to Attorney General Bailey’s emergency regulation restricting access to gender-affirming care, ACLU Missouri and Lambda Legal criticised how the rule is "based on distorted, misleading and debunked claims and ignores the overwhelming body of scientific and medical evidence supporting this care," which will have a "drastically negative impact on transgender youth."

“Transgender people in Missouri deserve the support and care necessary to give them the same chance to thrive as their peers.

“Gender-affirming care is critical in helping transgender adolescents succeed in school, establish healthy relationships with their friends and family, live authentically as themselves, and dream about their futures.

“This emergency regulation will have a drastically negative impact on transgender youth, compounding the prejudice, discrimination, violence, and other forms of stigma they continue to face in their daily lives.”

