A new trending sound on TikTok has shown just how much we all love to have a yap with our friends and family.

The sound itself is of a woman who passionately ranted about the types of pasta we add to vodka sauce (a dish that also happened to go viral on the platform).

“Because here’s my thing, I’m so sorry,” the woman said.

“We are living in a world where we could put our vodka sauce with any shaped pasta. Any shape we want. And the fact that we keep going back to penne.”

So where did this sound come from?

The soundbite is from an episode of the Best of Both Worlds podcast hosted by Lans and KT where the pair are “breaking down in song and life.”

@bestofbothworldsp Pasta is our passion 🍝 #penneallavodka #rigatoniallavodka #pennepasta #rigatonipasta @Popstar.katie @Alanna Wannabe

In this instance, the topic of conversation was about the type of pasta that goes with vodka sauce, with KT pointing out how most people choose penne when there's an array of more exciting pasta shapes to choose from.

The clip was posted back in August and went viral with over 3.3m views where it sparked a pasta-shaped debate in the comments section.

One person wrote: "The correct pasta is Cavatappi - it holds the most sauce!"

"Rigatoni is always iconic," another person said, while someone else added: "No because this message runs deeper than pasta".

"I am very passionate about this thank you for bringing attention to this topic," a fourth person commented.

Then the sound became a meme

Following the clip going viral, the passionate discussion became the perfect meme template for people to share the situations where they love a good natter.

“When my mom is trying to relax but its my prime yapping hour,” @kalebspah21 posted which has over 8.6m views.











@nakiapiresx2 posted a video with the caption: “When my boyfriend is trying to sleep but I’m not done yapping yet," which has 3.4m views.





"Me and my best yapping about the same tea in 80 years," @kirstiessss shared, with a hilarious snap of two skeletons sitting at a table which has 2.8m views,

Meanwhile, @jacpasq73 shared a video of herself trying to study with her friends but wrote: "When it's time to lock in but I can't physically stop talking and this have over 3m views.

@jacpasq73 I think i have a disease





