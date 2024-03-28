Woman with no limbs stuns TikTok with incredible Ariana Grande makeup

A woman who has no limbs that regularly posts makeup and dancing videos on TikTok has stunned the social media site with an Ariana Grande look.

25-year-old Briel Adams-Wheatley was born in Brazil with Hanhart Syndrome, a rare genetic condition which affects limb development and she was born without any at all.

Now she lives in Salt Lake City with husband Adam and pet dog Malibu - Briel identifies as transgender.

She creates content on social media and has documented the process of her transition online, as well as posting makeup and dancing videos.

A recent TikTok video on her @no_limbs_ account has gone viral as she creates an 'Ariana Grande-inspired' look by applying makeup with no hands.

And the results are incredible.

@no_limbs_ We can’t be friends 🌸 #fyp #trend #viral #arianagrande #wecantbefriends #makeup #makeuptutorial

The video starts with Briel performing a cartwheel before she gets to work on the makeup routine in a video captioned 'we can't be friends'.

She cleverly uses her mouth to work the foundation pump before carefully balancing brushes between herself and the table, even managing to complete an intricate eyeliner look.

The final result is astounding and comments are full of praise for Briel.

Luke and Sassy Scott said: "You're so talented!"

louii said: "Omg I thought it was Ariana Grande."

Zodd said: "That's actually mad impressive."

kaji said: "GIRL U DO MAKEUP SO BETTER THAN ME."

mutant said: "WAIT I THOUGHT U WERE ARIANA GRANDE FR!"

Purvi said: "I have arms but you're better at eyeliner than me, you're so beautiful, love you."

freddo said: "U deserve a gold ring for that piece of art."

Anita P said: Omg you look stunning!"

