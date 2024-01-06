Brittany Mahomes under fire as TikToker accuses her of failing to tip

The Mahomes clan just can't stay out of the limelight, and it's not always for the right reasons.

Patrick Mahomes might be on his way to becoming one of the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, but his family members often find a way of attracting controversy.

The Kansas City Chiefs player’s younger brother Jackson is a self-declared “public figure” is known for his dance TikToks, and Patrick’s wife, Brittany Matthews, has been rubbing Chiefs fans up the wrong way off the field too over recent years.

Now, Brittany - who is developing a keen friendship with Taylor Swift - has come under fire from a TikToker who accused her of failing to tip.

TikTok user @jessica0c0nn0r posted a video accusing the 28-year-old of not tipping during a week’s stay at a hotel in West Hollywood and of being “genuinely unpleasant".

"I believe Brittany was in town to shop for her wedding dress. My first interaction with her, she ran up over a $100 tab [and] she was with her whole posse. Patrick was not there... zero dollar tip,” she said.

"That happens sometimes so I was willing to let the first one slide. Maybe she just didn't like me, maybe it was something I said. But they were there for almost a week I think and did not tip a single one of our staff. Not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant."

Brittany has faced plenty of criticism during Patrick’s time in the NFL spotlight, unfairly or otherwise.

Brittany is Mahomes' high school sweetheart and the entrepreneur behind Brittany Lynne Fitness, as well as being the owner of Kansas City Current - a woman's soccer team.

Matthews often takes to her social media platforms to express her passion for the Chiefs, which some people have trolled her for. The heat is a little superficial, with people seemingly not appreciating her use of social media.

