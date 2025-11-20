Charli XCX’s 'House' inspires TikTok trend of users sharing their deepest fears

Charli XCX released the first song 'House' as part of the soundtrack she created for Emerald Fennell's "Wuthering Heights" - and it is already inspiring a TikTok trend.

The song, made in collaboration with The Velvet Underground’s John Cale, dropped on November 10.

In a social media post, the brat signer cited Todd Haynes’ 2021 documentary about The Velvet Underground as inspiration, particularly when Cale said his band's song had to be both elegant and brutal."

There's an eerie and foreboding feeling to 'House', which uses gothic and industrial rock sound, and this appears to have inspired people on TikTok to share their fears.

Here are some of the best videos from the trend:

Winter darkness

TikToker @digitalbrianna wrote, "Working from home haven't left my apartment today and the sun sets at 4:30," as she filmed herself in the darkness holding a lit candle.

'Tis the season...

The video has over 945,000 views, with Charli XCX reposting the video herself, and many viewers could relate to the clip in the comments.





One person wrote, "This reminded me to start taking vitamin D."

"I feel like I’m in a dungeon," a second person said.

A third person added, "Damn what a great use of the song."





Snack drama

"When I purposely didn't buy snacks to avoid snacking at night, but now it's night and I have no snacks," TikToker @kaineruddach posted, as he had his head in his hands in despair at his predicament.









@kaineruddach GET ME OUTTA HERE😭

The video has 2.1 million views, and people in the comments shared the things they had to resort to eating instead.

"Then I start eating ingredients," one person said.

A second person wrote, "I did this and scranned my vitamin gummies."

"So then I just start nibbling on the block of cheese," a third person shared.





Appointment dread

Creator @that.goode.stuff posted, "When you've got an appointment at 2.30PM but it's 8:17AM" as he sat frozen and nervous in his place.





@that.goode.stuff Does everyone have this struggle of ‘waiting mode’ or is it just neurodivergent folk? #Neurodivergent #CharliXCX #ADHD #WaitingMode #ADHDMemes

Since sharing, the video has over 2.1 million views, and people in the comments similarly shared their fears over scheduled events.

One person wrote, "That or a scheduled phone call. I am unwell all day."

"And then someone wants to make plans before your appointment but you've already allocated your day to just that appointment," a second person said.

A third person posted, "Appointment on Monday and the entire weekend is ruined."

"This is why I will only do morning appointments, know thyself," a fourth person shared.





Pregame regrets

"When you feel yourself too far gone at the pregame and the Uber just arrived," creator @kingof_nothing posted as he turned his head in a regretful manner.

The video has 480,000 views, and viewers in the comments shared similar experiences.





@kingofnothing21 The sign of the worst night ever #fyp #foryoupage #gay #comedy

"It’s either the beginning of the worst night ever or the best night ever," one person said.

A second person posted, "The Uber driver also won’t stop talking to you."

"Once got so drunk at the pregame that I went to take a nap before the Uber got there, woke up in the morning thinking I had this crazy night out that I couldn’t remember. Turns out I never got out of bed," a third person shared.





Living with your parents in your 20s

TikToker @trippybryce shared, "How it feels living with your parents in your 20s" and given Charli's lyrics go "I think I'm gonna die in this house", it's fair to say the experience isn't great for many.









With over 326,000 views, people in the comments shared the perils of living with their folks.

"Paying rent with my mental health," one person said.

A second person added, "Living in my childhood bedroom feels like I’m living the past present and future all at once."

"Love my family, but OH MY GOD," a third person commented.

