Chicken Run fans spot an incredibly suspicious looking ‘chicken’ in new film

The highly anticipated Chicken Run sequel was released last week - but eagled-eyed viewers have spotted one scary Easter egg in the film.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget came out on Netflix last Friday (December 15) and fans of the first movie released 23 years ago in the year 2000 were excited to see what happens in the new film from Aardman Animations.

"Having escaped from the farm, Ginger and Rocky welcome a new little adventurer into their lives. Back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a terrible new threat," the plot synopsis reads.

Those watching the new film closely and who are also familiar with Aardman's other famous franchise, Wallace and Gromit, will know that the menacing villain Feathers McGraw makes a cheeky appearance.

With his beady eyes and unnerving silence, the pesky penguin first appeared on our screens when he terrorised Wallace and Gromit in the animated short film The Wrong Trousers (1993).



Now it looks like the bothersome bird is back and is using his infamous disguise - sporting a red rubber glove on his head to disguise himself as a chicken which in a film full of chickens, worked out well for him.

However, fans paying close attention shared that they managed to spot Feathers - in one viral TikTok by @veganluke - he said: "Good grief it's you!" as he focused on the penguin.









Since then the video has gone viral with 3.2m views, 430,000 likes and plenty of comments from people who shared just how scared they are of the mischievous bird.

One person warned: "Feathers McGraw is always just around the corner."

"..Okay but why did my heart drop into my stomach?! why am I actually scared of that damn penguin?!" another person wrote.

Someone else joked: "Feathers McGraw broke into my house and nicked all my prescription pills to sell to teenagers he's a menace to society."

“Also, does this confirm that Wallace and Gromit, Shaun The Sheep, and Chicken Run all exist in the same universe?" a fourth person asked, and all of these franchises were created by Aardman.

It's not the first time Feathers has made an appearance in other films, as he also showed up in Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit(2005) and A Matter of Loaf and Death (2008).

In the latter, Feathers face is featured on a wanted poster as he managed to escape justice once again.

This detail connects to one fan's theory who believes the Feathers Easter eggs in both A Matter of Loaf and Death and the latest Chicken Run sequel mean he is set to return as the antagonist in the new Wallace and Gromit film expected to be released next year.

"He’ll be the comeback villain in the new Wallace and Gromit they’ve made because in the last one there was a poster saying he escaped prison," they wrote.

We'll just have to keep our eyes peeled on this one...

