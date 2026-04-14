Coachella's 'criminal' food prices blasted by festival attendees

Like every year, food and drink prices at Coachella have been circulating on social media, as attendees shared how much cash they need to splash to eat.

The festival kicks off this weekend (10-12 April), with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G in the headline slots.

When it comes to going to the festival, its a pricey occasion as general admission passes for the three days cost $649 plus fees.

Of course, this doesn't cover food and drink inside the festival, and people have been sharing online how much they're forking out.

For example, TikToker Jackie Tanti (@jackietanti) went viral in 2024 for revealing how expensive her order (two burritos and a cucumber water) was - and people were left horrified.

@jackietanti $64 for two burritos and cucumber water !! #coachella2024 #coachellacarcamping

"It's weekend one of Coachella, and I've just spent $64 on this really good juice and two breakfast burritos. Capitalism is crazy and I am part of the problem," she said as she showed her purchases.

For the caption she repeated for emphasis: "$64 for two burritos and cucumber water !!"

In the comments section, people were describing the price as "criminal" and "insane."

Meanwhile, TikToker @karissaeats gave a rundown of everything she ate at Coachella for under a $150 which included mac and cheese fried chicken loaded fries for $26, then a pink sparkly caesar salad for $25, three tacos for $19 ($6 per taco).

@karissaeats Sparkly pink Caesar salad 💕 ##foodie#fyp#coachella

She also ate dumplings for $18, hyaluronic acid acai superfood smoothie for $17, a spicy tuna burrito for $21, and bahn mi for $24.

People in the comments didn't hold back their feelings about the price as one wrote: "These prices hurt my wallet and I’m not even there."

"I will not understand why they charge so much for food and drinks when the tickets are expensive anyway," another person said.

Someone else added: "That feels so expensive."

This year doesn't appear to be any different, either.





GirlBossTown documented her first day at the festival, which included $28 on loaded fries, and $23 on noodles.

@cristinaggonzalez Coachella burrito #coachella #coachellacamping #coachella2026 #coachellavlog

Cristina Gonzalez shared her review of a $23 burrito, too.

"If I was a vendor at Coachella I wouldn’t raise my prices because I’d get all the business", one person noted.

"I’d bring coolers and would be grilling just saying", someone else affirmed.

Some things never change.





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