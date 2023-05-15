You can now get paid more than minimum wage an hour just to watch TikTok

Many of us spending a lot of our time scrolling on our TikTok For You Page, but imagine if you could get paid for their leisurely pass time?

Well, this is actually a thing as influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is now on the hunt for not one professional TikTok watcher - but three.

The chosen ones will earn almost £80 (£79.34c to be exact) an hour - not bad for something you would previously have been doing for free.

Due to the success of Ubiquitous’ first TikTok Watching Job, which received over 50,000 applications, they have decided to bring it back and make it bigger and better than ever before.

Here's more information on what you can expect in the job:

The three selected candidates will receive almost £800 in total for the mere ten hours of TikTok watching.

While watching TikTok for 10 hours, the chosen candidates will be charged with helping Ubiquitous to discover emerging trends by filling out a simple document of recurring trends they spot.

So if you're always on top of spotting new trend, this could be the dream job for you.

To boost your chances of winning it’s also encouraged to also tweet @ubiquitousofficial telling them why you’d be perfect for the job - (however it’s not technically a requirement).

So how do you get this job?

Just like last time there are only two requirements: one, you must love TikTok (or, more accurately for some of us, have a love-hate relationship with it); and two, you must have some form of an active social media presence - here are some more outlines:

Watch 10 hours worth of TikTok videos over a three-day period

Follow @ubiquitousofficial on both TikTok and YouTube.

Record all emerging trends you encounter

Post a video on the social media platform of your choice talking about the job, tagging Ubiquitous

Jeremy Boudinet VP of Growth at Ubiquitous said: “Due to the success of October’s TikTok Watching job, we felt it was only right to bring it back for a second time and make the idea even bigger than before.

“Absolutely anyone can apply as long as they have a TikTok account.”

“We’re not looking for an expert or a TikTok connoisseur, we’re just looking for someone who uses TikTok fairly frequently and has an active social media presence of their own,” Boudinet added.

Applications are now open and will close on May 31st. All you need to do is to fill in the application and give a brief explanation as to why you deserve the job. All applicants must be over 18. To apply, simply click here.

The winner of the first TikTok Watching Job was Rosella Cruz—a current student with just shy of 75,000 followers on TikTok.

Rosella said: “My mom found the job online, and I’m somebody that spends all my days doing TikTok. I love content. I knew I wanted to be a content creator since I was younger, and I spend all my day on TikTok anyways, so I felt like this was an opportunity to make money and learn more while doing something that I love.”

If you would like to be considered to be one of the three professional TikTok watchers for The TikTok Watching Job 2.0, apply here.

