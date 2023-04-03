Dad left mortified after accidentally packing Guinness in his son's lunch box

A TikTok user was left mortified after finding out that he’d accidentally packed his child off to school with a can of Guinness in his lunch box.

The dad in question is American money mindset coach Will Meyers, whose video has been seen more than 2.7million times on the video platform.

The confusion came due to the similarities in the packaging between sparkling water brand black Liquid Death and Guinness.

Both are black and gold, and in all fairness if we were packing a lunch box first thing in the morning we’re not sure we’d be able to tell the difference either.

Will began the video by saying: “Well, I gotta go pick up my kid from school today because I made a big mistake

“'Whenever my son was born, the best advice I ever got was you know more than you think you do, but today is not that day, let me show you.”

He then showed the two cans side by side, showing the similarities between the brand designs.

“[My son] likes for me to pack that in his lunch because it's awesome,” he said.

“[The Guinness] looks like it's sparkling water, but it's definitely not sparkling water. Now I've gotta go pick up my kid from school and try to explain this situation.”

TikTok users shared their own experiences like this one in the comments section

“I drink Liquid Death and it took weeks before my co workers stopped thinking I was drinking on the job,” one wrote.

“I sent my kid to school with Cat Treats for the class. I thought I was sending fruit snacks. packages looked identical,” a user commented.

Another joked: “Kid is now top g on the playground.”

