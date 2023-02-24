Disneyland issues warning to anyone copying dangerous Marvel rollercoaster trend

Disneyland has issued a warning on "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride due to a new dangerous TikTok trend people are doing on the rollercoaster.

The trend itself involves riders to bypass safety protocols as they loose their seatbelts on the rollercoaster while it is moving in order to increase "air-time" during the attraction's free-fall section, ABC 7 reported.

On TikTok, people are filming the unsafe stunt and include the viral song "Dumb Ways To Die" as part of the challenge.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Now the theme park in Anaheim, California is putting it's foot down, and have installed new signs this week to warn people of the consequences.

The new signs read: "Keep seat belt securely fastened and tight against the waist. Failure to follow instructions may result in being asked to leave the park."

Disneyland have put up new signs warning people to keep their seatbelt secured YouTube/TheCoasterViews





And plenty of people agree as they commented on the news about the new signs.

One person wrote: "If your seatbelt isn't secured then it could result in serious injuries - and is definitely not worth it for a brief clip for TikTok."

"Personally I don’t need more thrill on this ride," another person said.

Someone else added: "Best ride! But seriously, what are people doing?"

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" ride first opened back in 2017 as the replacement of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.