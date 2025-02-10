People are using their furniture to jam out as part of 'Here I Am' TikTok trend

People are using all kinds of objects to jam out to a song from the Disney movie Camp Rock as part of the the 'Here I Am' TikTok trend.

Fans of the 2008 musical film were inspired by character Peggy aka Margaret Dupree (played by Jasmine Richards) and her solo performance of the song 'Here I Am' at the Final Jam.

She had been a backup singer and dancer for antagonist Tess Tyler (Meaghan Martin) but they ended up dramatically falling out and that's when Peggy decided to take to the stage on her own, going on to win the singing competition.

An important part of Peggy's performance was her passionately strumming her guitar, and the internet has been inspired to start a new TikTok trend. It sees everyone lip-syncing, nodding their head while holding oversized random objects and pretending to use them as the guitar.

TikToker @yzzy_bee decided to join in with the trend using part of her car that fell off after being hit, and this has received over 6.9m views.

One person wrote "this might just be Margaret Dupree," while another person added: "We are so unserious as a generation and I love it".









TikToker @youfoundme282 rocked out with a wooden chair and went the extra mile dressing up as Peggy for the trend and this received 6.2m views and 1m likes.

"The shimmy is taking me out," one person said.

Another person posted: "THE FIT THE HAIR THE JEWELRY ITS PERFECT".

























Meanwhile user @will.dior40 received some help from his pet cat (and the cat's climbing tower which was used as a guitar) as he channelled his inner Peggy and this video got 6.1m views and 1.5m likes.

One person said "'Never in my nine lives,'" and another wrote "Put my house down NOW,'" imagining how confused the cat must be in all this.





@will.dior40 She’s a paid actor 😭😂 #fyp #demilovato #camprock









TikToker @yviain held a wooden table as her guitar as she dramatically swayed her head to the music, and simple captioned the video "Right," which received 4.4m views.

It even got the attention of Camp Rock actor Anna Maria Perez de Tagle who played Ella Pador (Peggy's friend) in the film, as she commented: "Wait this trend is hilarious".

"This getting out of control," another person said about the trend with a series of laughing emojis.

But what does the actor Jasmine Richards who played Peggy/Margaret think of this trend?

Despite fans inundating her with messages asking her to take part in the trend, she posted on Instagram and TikTok on February 2 requesting for privacy.

"I feel like this needs to be said. Though I am very aware of the recent trend happing on TikTok and the influx of new followers and comments.. At this time I am dealing with a very person matter," she wrote.

"Having lived a very public life and my efforts to separate myself from the toxic environment that is the entertainment industry and the expectations people feel they are owed, when I say I am a PERSON not a product- HEAR ME."

She continued: "I need you know to I am NOT some party trick. I need you to know I am going through something VERY real and flooding my comments section with 'Get up' 'Do this' isn't it."

She added she is "not interested in riding the coat tails of my previously successes".

In a follow up post, Richards added: "To clear. The trend itself is not the issue. In fact I quite enjoyed seeing everyone's rendition."

"The issue is: How you choose to speak to people. How you choose to make an intentional choice to find someone's accounts and try to tear them down because you can. How you choose to harass someone who just told you they were going through a life shattering experience... But you do it anyway".

Elsewhere, what are 'Disney knees'? Nostalgic Disney Channel-inspired TikTok trend explained, and what is the 'blasting Fetty Wap on the JBL speaker' TikTok trend?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.