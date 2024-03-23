Doggy daycare 'switched' woman's pet with another dog

A woman who took her dog to a local doggy daycare found herself embroiled in an unfortunate accident with claims the centre sent her home with the wrong dog.

In a viral clip that's racked up over 300,000 views on TikTok at the time of writing, Maddy (@stuttebooty) launches into the incident that left her with the wrong pet for two weeks.

She explained how Farley, her seven-month-old golden retriever puppy, was acting strange. Maddy grew more suspicious when she saw another dog named Charlie on the doggy daycare stream who looked identical to Farley.

Maddy said she didn't want to believe they had mixed them up but a back-and-forth between her and her fiancé made her think she could be onto something.

"I sent this to my fiancé and I’m like, 'Do you really want to tell me that they didn’t switch our dog?'" she said. "I had been telling him, 'I think they might have switched our dog'. They were saying that there was another golden retriever puppy that looked just like him."





@stuttebooty I want MY dog back!! @Dogtopia Utica #greenscreen #fyp





Maddy also claimed the daycare remove collars when the dogs are playing together, leading her to the conclusion they had accidentally been switched.



Her theory was later confirmed when she took the new dog to the vet and discovered he was not microchipped or neutered. Meanwhile, Farley was.

"My dog is fixed," she continued. "I have paperwork that states my dog has been fixed. [The vet] says 'this dog is still in-tact,' this is not your dog."

When she presented the concerns to the daycare, the dogs were finally switched back. In a follow-up video, Maddy added that both of the dogs were well looked after.

