Eye-watering cost for eight ice balls with 'Narnia' water at Erewhon

Everything seems to be getting more expensive as the cost of living continues to rise across the world - and the price of ice at a premium supermarket in America has got people talking online.

Erewhon is an upscale supermarket with 10 stores in LA that sell organic produce and has become famous for a number of entertainment stars shopping there.

Organic produce is more expensive anyway and Erewhon prides itself on selling this as it's understood to be much better for you than what is bought at regular supermarkets - but it seems to have the price tags to match.

The supermarket has made headlines for the high prices of some of its goods - and it's happened once again after a TikToker shopped there and came across ice cubes in the shape of balls.

The video is captioned 'you can never make me hate Erewhon but you can get me close'.

In the video, comeupqueen said: "Tell me why they're selling, this is ice by the way, for $31.99, eight ice cubes, or ice balls."

Yes, that's right - $31.99 for eight ice 'balls'.

The video has got a lot of interaction, with 3.4m views, 172k likes and 29.5k shares at the time of writing including hundreds of comments.

Adams said: "Tell me why people are shopping at Erewhon."

Letitia Wilson said: "I'm tempted to put it in my shopping cart and then leave it there."

Villanelle said: "That's Penny Pound Ice. That stuff is luxurious."

One user said: "And it melts on the way home."

Another said: "Where's the water from? Narnia?"

NK said: "My TJ Maxx ice mould for $5.99 will do just fine lol."

In the LA Times, Penny Pound Ice is described as "specifically for old-fashioneds, cubes specially designed for cocktail shaking, rocks stamped with designs and even cinder blocks for the DIY crowd".

