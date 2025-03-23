Where is Garron Noone? Influencer’s social media disappears after immigration video

Garron Noone is one of TikTok's favourite comedians. And he makes music. And he's an all-round bundle of joy to watch - which is probably how he ended up with 1.5 million followers on the app and even made it ontoThe Late Late Show.

But if you search his name on the app now, he’s nowhere to be found. Not a skit in sight.

So, where has he gone?

Well, it would appear he’s taking a break from social media, and has deleted his account following backlash to a video he made in response to Conor McGregor’s controversial recent White House visit.

Those who pay attention to US politics will remember McGregor visited the White House, and more specifically, Trump, on St Patrick’s Day, in a trip which ended with an anti-immigration rant during a press conference.

Hailing from Mayo himself, Noone posted a video in response the UFC fighter’s speech - and it sparked big conversations.

"The systems that we have in place are being taken advantage of, and that is plain to see, and the government continually does not allow people to express their concerns about that”, he told followers, adding that he could see why people might agree with McGregor.

He continued: "Along with this, Ireland continues to become one of the richest countries in the world, while most people's quality of life is going down.

"Our towns and especially our cities are becoming much less safe. Now that's not just because of immigration, there's a lot of factors to that, but if you can't see that that's happening, then you have not left your house.

"Communities all over Ireland are concerned, and their concerns are continuously not being heard. And when you continuously suppress what people are feeling, you turn them towards more extreme beliefs.”

"You increase their distrust in the government, and you push people towards racism and extremism. Now, no doubt, a lot of people in the comments are going to completely misconstrue what I've said here, but that's the internet for you," he concluded.

As comments started flooding in, he went on to post a second video, clarifying: "I am not anti-immigration. Absolutely crazy to think that. Right after the Dublin riots happened, I made a video where I came out and completely condemned the actions of the far right.”

Since then, Noone has disappeared almost entirely from social media, and fans are hoping he makes a comeback when the dust has settled.

