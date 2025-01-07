What is the 'Eye of Rah' meme and why is it everywhere on TikTok?

A new meme is making the rounds on TikTok, and it's all to do with the "Eye of Rah"...

The meme itself includes a photo of TikToker Rashad Bowens (@lilbothemeilbotheme) - an aspiring boxer and reaction video poster - with his red dreadlocks, but the photo has been edited so that he has a single cyclopean eye.

The edit was created by Jeremiah Springfield (@frightenedsheep25937582) who is best known for making similar edits that give people one leg.

In a TikTok where a man was duetting a cooking video of a man salting a cucumber, Rashad stitches the clip and tells the guy “Ay, yo, chill the f*** out," in a dry tone. The following clip of Rashad is then edited which displays a singular eye located in the middle of his head.

The original video dates back to December 2022, but the edited version began making the round in November last year.





The meaning of 'Eye Of Rah'

The meme references the "Eye of Ra" symbol which according to Study.com, symbolises "power, fury, and violence" since Ra is the Egyptian god of the sun and the Eye of Ra symbolizes Ra's daughter's revenge on mankind.

This recent meme is linked to the "Curse of Ra" meme from last year that made the rounds online.

Since the meme has gotten more popular over time, the edits have been getting more surreal with fiery effects, lightning, and compilation edits.

Most recently, the "Eye of Rah" meme has merged with other "brain rot" viral trends such as “I Bought a Property in Egypt” and “Chopped Chin,” as one TikTok creator @.bob911_, combined all three in one video which went viral with 2.4 million views.

