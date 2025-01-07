'I've played these games before' Squid Game meme explained

Following the release of Squid Gameseason two, one particular line has become a viral TikTok meme.

In this latest season, protagonist and previous Squid Game winner Gi-hun (Lee Jae), aka Player 456, returns to the game determined to get his revenge by ending it once and for all.

It also means viewers get to see a whole new group of cash-strapped contestants who have naively signed up to the game in a bid to win the huge sum of ₩45.6 billion (around £24.8 million).

When they play the first game "Red Light, Green Light," Gi-hun manages to guide many of the players into the next round by warning them (from his own experience with the game in season one) that if they move when the giant doll Young-hee turns around then they will be shot dead.

After completing the first game, the remaining contestants have the chance to vote on whether to continue or to split the prize money and leave.

When the vote is swinging in favour of the contests carrying on, that's when Gi-hun speaks up and shouts the iconic line: "I've played these games before!" to try and convince the players to quit.

This quote can be found near the end of season 2, episode 3 "001" and since then Gi-hun's passionate delivery has gone viral.

TikToker @squidgamefanpage29 reshared the scene on TikTok which has since received over 1.2m views.









The line (dubbed in English) has gone on to become a meme where people quote it to jokingly exaggerate their own expertise and experience.

People who are joining in on the trend are covering their mouths with their arms like Gi-hun did to instruct other players not to move in "Red Light, Green Light" to stop his talking from being picked up by Young-hee - even though the quote they are lipsyncing to isn't from this particular scene.

At the time of writing, over 10,300 videos have been made from the trending sound.

TikTok user @kawaiicorebhaddie posted a video of herself doing this with the caption: "How I feel warning my friends how hard the test is bc I had the class already," which has received over 4.5m views.









"When my daughter comes home from a mall trip with her friends with bags full of clothes but I only gave her $30," TikTok creator @princesapelusita wrote,

She added in the caption: "I know damn well there were no sales that good!!!" in a video that has over 3.4m views.





@princesapelusita I know damn well there were no sales that good!!! #fyp





TikToker @original.don added in on-screen text: "When my daughter asks how I know she's overromanticizing a situation."

For the caption she continued: "Wattpad from the age of 10 will do that," and the video has received 729,000 views.





@original.don Wattpad from the age of 10 will do that





