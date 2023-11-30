A woman who was left soaked despite wearing what was supposed to be a waterproof jacket has gone viral.

Walking in the rain is hardly fun at the best of times, but when you thought the waterproof jacket you were wearing would at least keep you dry, getting wet through just adds insult to injury.

TikToker Jenn thought she would be safe wearing the waterproof jacket of the well-known brand North Face, but soon found a few issues with the outdoor brand’s clothing when she wore it on a rainy hike in New Zealand.

In a viral video that has been viewed almost 11 million times, Jenn could be seen dripping with water as she walked and spoke into the camera.

Jenn explained: “I’ve got a bone to pick with North Face. I bought this ‘rain jacket’ a couple of days ago because the tag in the advertising said that it was waterproof, as a rain jacket would be.”

She laughed, before adding, “I’m 100 per cent sure that it’s raining outside and I’m soaking wet.”

"I'm 100 per cent sure that it's raining outside and I'm soaking wet."

“Listen, I don't want a refund, I want you to redesign this raincoat to make it waterproof and express delivery it up to the top of Hooker Valley Lake in New Zealand,” she explained, before concluding, “Waterproof my a**”.

In the comments, it appears she is not the first person to have an issue with North Face clothing.

One person claimed: “North Face used to be necessary outdoor wear. EVERYONE wore them in Alaska. At some point their quality just wasn't there so we all switched to Patagonia.”

Another said: “I’m a geoscience nerd who’s often in inclement weather in the field. North Face sold out. Get a GoreTex ArcTeryx jacket if you can.”

In a follow-up video, Jenn revealed a pretty major update as it seems people from North Face noticed the viral clip.

She explained that the marketing team saw the video and got in touch to fly Jenn in a helicopter to the top of a mountain in New Zealand and gave her brand new rain gear.

@fannypack310 Replying to @rzamz @thenorthface made it out of my burn book

People in the comments were dubious about whether the new products work as advertised.

Someone asked, “But does the new rain gear work?”, to which Jenn responded, “We’ll see on my next rainy hike.”

