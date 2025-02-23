You might think that February 26 is just another day on social media, but there's a new TikTok trend which makes that date a hugely significant one…

Over recent times, the date has become known as 'Slime Your Homeboy' day among social media users – any by ‘slime’, we mean betraying, or taking advantage of someone.

So, should everyone have their guard up on Feb 26? Could some pretty unsavoury stuff be about to go down?

Thankfully, most content creators are treating the trend as a joke, and they're having fun 'pretending' to be preparing devious plans.

Where does the term ‘Slime Your Homeboy’ come from? Well, Drake released a song with SZA in 2024 called ‘Slime You Out’ which helped it become synonymous with a negative connotation.

However, why it’s become related to February 26, we’re not so sure – we’ll put it down as one of the mysteries of the internet.

@hyperstrides FEBRUARY 26TH SLIME YOUR HOMEBOY IS A MEME NOW #feb26 #slimeyourhomeboy #yn #february26th #internetculture #tiktokmemes #tiktokmeme #memestiktok #memenews #memeexplained #memesexplained #memeculture #brainrot

TikTok user hyperstrides posted a video referring to a clip from Spruilex, which he claimed to be the origin of the trend.

According to hyperstrides, to slime out your homeboy means to "take him out and/or betray him".

It’s just one of the viral trends taking over TikTok at the moment, with the ‘Bro is not going home’ trend also doing the rounds. With recent trends, we've also seen people using AI in various ways from creating POV back to different moments in history, or imagining what it is like to be a celebrity for the day.

