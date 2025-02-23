What is the TikTok trend 'Bro is not going back home' and why is it going viral?

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok recently, you may well have seen the 'Bro is not going back home' trend popping up on your For You page.

It doesn’t require much for things to take on a life of their own on the internet, and seemingly tiny moments from videos often go on to become memes – and that’s exactly what’s happened here.

The trend comes from a viral clip which saw people quizzed about flags from around the world.

It’s the kind of harmless content type that we’ve all seen a thousand times, but this one clip from BradyYourTutor earlier this year has become a talking point all on its own.

The clip shows a man and a woman attempting to identity a flag – with the man getting in there faster than the woman and correctly calling out “Ukraine”.

Then, the woman who also got the country right but reacted slower than the man, reacted in disbelief by saying “I’m Ukrainian!”

The man then replied my saying: “Bro is not going back home.”

Since it was first posted, the clip has become a meme and been viewed and reinterpreted thousands of times.

The trend was born out of the man’s overly dramatic delivery, seemingly mimicking the type of thing you’d see in the TikTok comments section.

It’s become part of the ‘99.99 per cent Accuracy’ trend with people recreating it in real life and also in games like Fortnite.

It’s one of the biggest trends on TikTok at the moment, after one trend had people reflecting on their past while hugging their younger selves which is possible thanks to AI technology.

With recent trends, we've seen people using AI in various ways from creating POV back to different moments in history, or imagining what it is like to be a celebrity for the day .

