History AI POV TikTok videos are taking people back in time to the black plague

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live in the past or future? Well, with the power of artificial intelligence, viewers can (sort of) travel back in time via their TikTok For You Page with videos depicting the point of view of living during different historical periods.

From Pompeii on eruption day, the Black Plague, life as a coal miner in the 1900s, being a passenger on the Titanic, World War II Blitz in 1941, a Chernobyl worker in 1986, and England in the 2000s, there's already a variety of videos portraying moments across history - with even TikTok's imagining what the future will look like too.

Most of the viral videos have been posted by the account @timetravellerpov where a lot of the POV clips begin waking up in that time period as it pans around to show the surroundings.

One example is: "POV: You wake up in 1351 during the Black Plague."

It shows the muddy streets of London, England with captions explaining that "everyone is sick and hungry".

The different scenes show someone begging for food, the little amount of food you have left and giving it away, collecting medicine and walking into the quarantine zone to visit your sick mother.

But despite going to church to pray you don't catch it, the video ends with you lying on the street with the caption: "You don't feel too good..."





@timetravellerpov POV: You wake up in 1351 During the Black Plague #history #historytok #ai

The video has received over 15.6m views, 1.1m likes, and thousands of comments from people who gave their opinion on the new TikTok trend that combines history with the emerging technology of AI.

One person said: "I just died in Pompeii now I’m here give me a break".

"This is creeping me out ngl," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "AI is becoming too realistic".

"I’ve just drowned in the Titanic and killed as a soldier from WW2.. now the Black Plague," a fourth person commented, as the videos have been all over everyone's For You Page.

While the Black Plague isn't the most ideal historical period to travel back to, many were getting some serious nostalgia with the "POV: You wake up as an English kid from the 2000s".

The video has various scenes, such as playing the parachute game, visiting Blockbuster, playing PS2, going to school, watching the roll-in TV in class, and going to Woolworths.

@timetravellerpov POV: You wake up as an English Kid in the 2000s #history #historytok #ai #nostalgia #nostalgic #CapCut

This video has received 971,000 views, and 110,000 likes as people in the comments section shared how emotional this video made them about their childhood.

"When I die this is what I want to relive one last time," one person shared.

Another person admitted: "Noooo this fully got me - blessed childhood."

"Why am I crying?" a third person commented.

A fourth person said: "I’ve been through the plague and the great fire of London and yet this hurts me the most."

