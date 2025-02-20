POV AI TikToks are giving people the chance to live as celebrities for the day

POV AI videos are all over TikTok at the moment, and now there's a new spin on this trend as viewers can imagine what it's like to be a famous celebrity.

The videos using artificial intelligence began going viral as they showed different points in history, including Pompeii, the Black Plague, and WWII.

While this kind of world-building has been a hit with viewers on the platform, the latest development is good news for anyone who has ever wondered about both the experience of being a celebrity and what that entails on a daily business.

Michael Jackson, one of the world's biggest singers was the content subject in a video by @dayli.pov, with the POV shot first showing his famous black shoes and white socks.

"POV: YOU WOKE UP MICHAEL JACKSON," the caption read, as the video showed him walking to his car where fans were waiting, taking to the stage to perform, then performing on stage at a sold-out show, playing with his chimpanzee Bubbles, and walking around with his shiny gloves on.





Since sharing this video, it has received 2.1m views, 216,000 likes and comments from people sharing their thoughts on living a day in the life of the King of Pop.

One person wrote: "Micheal Jackson’s 'hehe' is his everyday morning ritual".

"Damn I was just climbing Mount Everest," another person said.

Someone else added: "I think we should go ahead and pack up this trend".

