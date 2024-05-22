Four Seasons Hotel responds to viral 'fully conscious' baby

By now, you've probably seen the viral 'fully conscious' baby raising its hand to go to the Four Seasons in Orlando - and now the hotel has responded to being at the centre of the meme.

It all started with a TikTok posted by @sobrizzle where she asks two children (reported to be her nieces) if they want to go to the Four Seasons Orlando.

While the toddler excitedly shouts "Me!" to everyone's surprise the baby shoots her arm up, pointing her finger too and also says "me" in a calm manner as the baby is seemingly able to comprehend the question despite being so young.

@sobrizzle If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you 😂🤣😂🤣😂

The video has over 41.1m views, and there has already been various edits and memes created, while people in the comments jokingly imagined what the baby was thinking - "Verily, cherished mother, within the depths of my soul resides an insatiable yearning to partake in the illustrious sojourn to the esteemed sanctuary of Four Seasons Orlando," one person wrote.

Now, Four Seasons Orlando is pretty chuffed with all the attention it has received as a result of the viral clip.

If you want to stay at the hotel, the averages is $1350 per night - so the baby clearly has expensive taste, but the establishment does have a number of amenities including rock climbing, an explorer pool, and, dine-in movies and is also within Walt Disney World Resort.

The hotel's manager told TMZ how the company was blown away by the baby's reaction, and the internet's response too.

"We were so happy to see such a reaction from the baby and family. We are not surprised that it had such an impact on social media. We are really happy about it," he said.

While the manager noted the hotel has never had a child ambassador before, and is something that isn't completely out of the question as he joked about looking at "at the credentials and the resume of the baby."

Watch this space...

