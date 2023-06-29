Workers, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, are 'live-quitting' their jobs on TikTok under the hashtag #quittok.

In the midst of 'the Great Resignation' - a term coined by organisational psychologist Anthony Klotz to capture the wave of employees leaving their jobs post-pandemic - has brought about various methods of people leaving their job, such as 'quiet quitting' which gained attention at the end of last year.

Now a new method has entered the scene: live quitting. Users film or livestream themselves on the exact moment they quit. Whether it's in-person, over Zoom, or the moment they hit send on their resignation email. It seems many are seeking the support and comfort of up to millions of strangers online as they end one chapter and start another.

The hashtag #quittok currently has over 50 million views showing many are resonating with the content.

One user Darby posted a video in February of them on a call with their manager quitting their job. She joins a call with her manager saying: "I can't say it, I don't know how to say it," as you puts her face in her hands. Her boss sayings "I know, I knew it was coming when you that."

"If it's what you feel like you need to do then I totally get it," her manager adds. "We will be so sad and we'll miss you."

"I'm like, my heart is racing, I don't know why I'm so... it's be so like hard to figure out what to do but I think... I know I need to do it." Darby says, before the video ends.

@durbinmalonster Quitting my corporate stable job that I love in this economy??? Y’all should have seen my dads face when I told him hahaha.

Her TikTok currently has over 1 million likes, and viewers commented both Darby and her manager. "This manager is manager goals!!! Her support of you is huge!" Commented one user. Many others left Darby good luck wishes as she starts a new chapter.

And Darby isn't the only one to document the moment of quitting. Another user, known as Stove, filmed and uploaded a TikTok of him quitting his job to TikTok last year. His manager calls him after Stove asked if "he had a few minutes to check in."

@omgitsstovelol Live footage of me quitting one of the worst most demoralizing jobs I’ve ever had. Please excuse the fake laughter. #iquit #youwontbreakmysoul #quitting #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #onwardandupward #careermoves

As users watch the video of Stove quitting his job, it is accompanied by captions documenting his thought process, at one point, before announcing he's quitting, he laughs, the caption reads "feverous laughter.... What do I say?????" The next caption reads "just rip off the band aid", to which Stove proceeds to let his manager know he is taking a new position at a new company next month.

Tess Brigham, a therapist and coach that because many young people grew up on the internet, sharing milestones of their lives has become almost natural.

"It's now this generation has experiences, it's how they've learned to be in the world," she says.

