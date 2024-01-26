Boss accuses new Gen Z hire of ditching 8am meeting to go to the gym

Boomers work around the clock until they die, millennials take their jobs too seriously and Gen-Z are just here for the vibes – well, if we're talking stereotypes.

Now, we all aspire to have a healthy work-life balance, and arguably, one positive thing that came from endless lockdowns was more flexibility and say when it comes to work.

However, one boss accused their "Gen-Z new hire" of ditching their 8am meeting because they had a workout class.

Corporate Natalie, a host on the Demoted podcast, read out an email she was sent and shared her take.

"You just started this job, I don't give a flying s*** about your workout class," she said. "Also, an 8am workout class is too late. Work out at 6, maybe 7."

It didn't take long for Alexandre Evidente (@trekfit) to hit back, under the assumption the email was about him.

"It was made very clear during the interview process that the working hours for this position is between 9 to 5pm Eastern time," he said.

Alexandre went on to say he would happily make a sacrifice for work if he had known about the meeting "at least a week before – not a day before."

He continued: "Let's just say I skip the gym... When can I expect you to reimburse me for my class – and two, are you going to be paying me from 8am to 9am? Or, at the very least, let me leave at 4pm?"









It didn't end there...

Natalie responded to Alexandre and clarified to viewers that it was not her personal story about her Gen-Z hire. She was simply reciting an email the podcast had been sent.

"Our response to our recent video on the 8am meeting," she wrote as the caption. "Want to clarify that Alexandre is in no way affiliated with us, but completely agree with the points he's bringing up. You should absolutely NOT be going into work when you aren't being compensated for it."

In the clip, she said she removed the initial snippet from TikTok as the podcast hosts received a "lot of heat, rightfully so" and "it was getting vicious in the comments."

@demotedpodcast #stitch with @Alexandre Evidente - our response to our recent video on the 8am meeting. Want to clarify that Alexandre is in no way affiliated with us, but completely agree with the points he's bringing up. You should absolutely NOT be going into work when you aren't being compensated for it.





She emphasised: "If you are not getting paid to work before 9am, then you do not have to work before 9am."

"We will take the heat, we will wear it," she said. "I love you all, I support all of you and your work decisions. If you want to do an 8am workout class, go for it."

