Unemployed Gen Z woman is getting help from strangers after filming herself crying

A Gen Z woman who filmed herself crying after struggling to find a job is now being helped by strangers on the internet.

Finding a job after completing education can be one of the most soul-destroying endeavours for a young person to undertake.

With extremely high competition for roles, TikToker Lohanny Santos who lives in New York City tearfully opened up about how much of a struggle she was finding the job search after graduating.

In a viral video, Santos filmed herself while out on the street. In her hand, she had a stack of resumes and shared she was struggling to even land a minimum-wage job.

She explained she had recently graduated from college with dual degrees but was feeling massively “humbled” by the job search after having difficulty finding work.

Santos cried as she said: “This is not what I expected. I graduated college with two degrees in communications and acting. I speak three languages.

“This sucks. I just want to be a TikToker if I’m being so for real with you, but I can’t be delusional anymore. I literally need to make money, so I’m just going to keep trying.”

@lohannysant I got tear stains on my resume 😔😔😔 #nyc #unemployed

It has been viewed over 21 million times and sparked some unexpected kindness from internet strangers.

Santos revealed to Business Insider that since posting the clip she had received messages from others in the same situation, and, has also received job offers.

“I’ve gotten so many emails and messages from people across my social media platforms, people from around the world, telling me that they have higher education than I have and they themselves cannot find jobs,” Santos explained.

She also added: “I am getting emails from people offering me jobs, offering me opportunities, sending me direct referral links to their jobs for me to apply to it.”

Santos admitted she was afraid of sharing her story in case people accused her of being the “lazy Gen Z” stereotype.

“I’ve been fearful of people thinking I’m lazy because I’m not working,” Santos said. “Just because I’m not working doesn’t mean I’m not ready to work.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings