Man who invented the Grimace Shake trend breaks silence as meme goes viral

The “Grimace Shake” from McDonald's has recently gone viral on TikTok as part of a trend where people bizarrely pretend to be dead after consuming the purple drink.

Now, the person who claims to be the creator of the meme has spoken out as it continues to appear on everyone's For You page.

The limited edition purple-coloured McDonald's milkshake was added to the menu in the United States as part of the Grimace Birthday meal to its United States on 12 June.

This addition was to honour the purple McDonald’s mascot's 52nd birthday since it was introduced by the company.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

TikToker Fraz (@thefrazmaz) posted a video on June 14 which now has over 3m views where wish Grimace a happy birthday and then pretended to be dead after trying the drink as the clip shows him lying on the floor with the shake all over his mouth and on the floor.

For the caption he jokingly wrote: "R.I.P Grimace (and me)."

As the trend has been making rounds on TikTok, Fraz posts another video explaining how he was inspired to create the video which now has over 10m views.

“What does this trend mean? Is the shake bad? What’s going on?” Fraz asked. “Since I am the original ‘victim’ of Grimace, it’s quite literally just a meme.”

“When I decided to make this video, I was thinking, ‘Oh this is like the Spider-Verse burger,’ it’s an unnatural colour, it’s unique."

He added: “And I saw a guy do it with the burger where he took a bite and the next scene was him in the hospital. So I was like, ‘let’s do something similar’.”

“It’s just supposed to be a meme about, ‘It’s a really weird colour, it means it’s not good you, Grimace is collecting victims… It’s just funny, ya know.”

Fraz further explained in the caption: "I originally made it for a quick, funny, one-off video and a lot of people jumped on board which honestly made it so much funnier."

Meanwhile, McDonald’s has even responded to the trend, getting in on the joke.

The official Twitter account posted a picture of a Grimace mascot, and wrote: “meee pretending i don't see the grimace shake trend.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

