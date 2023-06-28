It’s the most unexpected food trend of the year so far, and now McDonald’s has broken its silence on the Grimace shake going viral.

In case you missed it, TikTok has been completely obsessed over a limited edition purple-coloured milkshake over recent days.

Grimace has been a mascot in McDonald’s marketing for decades and the fast food giant honoured the 52nd birthday of the character by introducing the new item to menus in the US.

Only, since then, TikTok users have made it the focus of a strange trend – which sees them drink it, then pretend to be dead after consuming it.

Typically, the clips see someone sip the drink, before cutting to them in a fake crime scene looking like they’ve been poisoned.

Gen Z is always finding new ways to surprise us, and the odd trend has racked up millions of hits.





@wheresxander the foot twitch… it’s grimace taking over. #grimaceshake #grimacesbirthday





Now, McDonald’s has addressed the trend with a lighthearted Tweet.

The official account posted a picture of a Grimace mascot, writing: “meee pretending i don't see the grimace shake trendd.”









The milkshake is only set to be on the menu for a limited time, but it looks like the trend isn’t going anywhere just yet - and the memes keep coming thick and fast.



