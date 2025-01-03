If you've ever spotted a sour-faced, cashmere-wearing, old money billionaire with an RP accent on your Instagram feed, you've already come face-to-face with the Gstaad Guy.

The Gstaad Guy is a parody account that has captivated the hearts of the high net worth community, thanks to his mockery of their obscure lifestyles.

He's often heard telling his community their favourite things need to get "à la poubelle" (that's 'to the trash' in French, to you and I), and seen head-to-toe in Loro Piana, relaxing with friends in the back of a Rolls-Royce.

Except, he's not actually one of them.

Constance de von Gstaad and his cousin, Colton (known for being the typical 'new money' Los Angeles crypto bro stereotype), are merely characters of the content creator, who apparently started out by making a video mocking his rich friends, and accidentally ended up getting it forwarded among their community on WhatsApp.

While the Gstaad Guy can usually be found hitting the slopes or decked out in Loro Piana on a yacht, Colton is likely chasing the latest 'it' DJ around Mykonos.

But, despite his penchant for mocking the elite - you'll find many of them in his 'followers' list - from Princess Olympia of Greece, to Elon’s Musk’s mother Maye Musk, and even Central Cee.

After appearing as himself on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast (it turns out they're pretty good friends), many followers are keen to get to know the real face behind the much-loved parody account.

What is the Gstaad Guy's real name?

While he chooses to do most of his interviews in-character, the Gstaad Guy's real name is Mac Anabtawi.

How old is the Gstaad Guy?

At the time of writing, he is 27 years old. However, Constance as a character, is thought to be around 45 years old.

What is the Gstaad Guy's net worth?

Google estimates the Gstaad Guy has a net worth of around $1 million. As well as being a content creator, he owns jewellery brand, Poubel (inspired by his signature catchphrase, à la poubelle). The brand makes charm jewellery with hand-painted designs inspired by the obscure things obscenely rich people love.

The Gstaad Guy also has links to a number of luxury brands including Loro Piana, Acqua Di Parma, and Audemars Piguet.

"It's made for the people who wear it, not the people who see it - which is a rare thing in luxury these days," Gstaad Guy says on the types of brands he works with.

Before becoming a full-time content creator, he worked at Apple in their Apple Pay growth department, but says his bosses were "supportive" of his side hustle.

Where is the Gstaad Guy from?

Gstaad Guy

Constance the Gstaad Guy is from London - but mostly resides in Gtsaad, Switzerland, of course.

Mac, the creator behind the Gstaad Guy, also grew up in London, but noticeably has a typical international school accent.

"The international school accent's basically kids who go to international schools and are taught in a British-based system, but they're exposed to American pop culture", he said. "So they get the American twang, but have British schooling, and then have a third language at home... So they get this mixed-up accent."

It's thought he went to the American School in London as a teen, before heading to Babson College in Massachusetts.

Now, he appears here, there and everywhere on Instagram, so it's anyone's guess.

How tall is the Gstaad Guy?

During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Gstaad Guy confirmed that he is 6 ft 7 ins tall.

"The first thing people say [to me] is 'woah I didn't know you were so tall'," he joked during his appearance on Impaulsive.

Who follows the Gstaad Guy?

At the time of writing, Gstaad Guy has more than one million followers on Instagram, including a whole host of celebrities, royals, and business people.

Some of his biggest followers include the late Virgil Abloh, Princess Olympia of Greece, Maye Musk, Logan Paul, and even Central Cee.

Others friends of Constance include J Balvin, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Mia Khalifa.

Is the Gstaad Guy single?

In a recent interview, the Gstaad Guy confirmed that he is currently single, and enjoying travelling the world.

