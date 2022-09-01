Central Cee explains what his viral 'my b**** is gay' lyric actually means

Rapper Central Cee has clarified what his most viral lyric actually means, after it sparked confusion whether he was implying he was homophobic or not.

'How can I be homophobic? My b**** is gay' he raps in his hit song, 'Doja', which gained popularity on TikTok.

"It is literally what it says, I'm not homophobic, my girlfriend is bisexual", he explained of its meaning during a Genius interview. "She was the first gay person that I really like communicated with."

He acknowledged homophobia is typically 'embedded in rap music'.

