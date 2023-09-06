Different filters and tools are abundant on TikTok - but there's one handy feature that some people have just discovered.

On the video app, there is the ability to speed up the videos you're watching by x2 which is perfect for those who don't have the attention span to watch an entire clip.

The speed-up feature also means you can watch more content in one sitting.

So how is this possible?

Well, to speed up a video all you have to do is press and hold your finger down on the side of the screen, to return the speed back to normal simply take your finger off it.

However, some (a lot) of people didn't realise this feature was a thing and have been going viral after making the discovery.

"It was an accident, I didn’t know what I was doing," user @jxmie_leigh admitted in a TikTok where she shared what she had found to 3.3m viewers.

She wrote: "Did everyone else know you can fast forward longer TikToks by pressing down on the side of the screen?"

@jxmie_leigh It was an accident, I didn’t know what I was doing





Meanwhile, former Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard noted how he "Wish I'd of knew sooner" about the sped up feature to his 4.7m viewers.

"When you watching TikTok's hold the left side of the screen, it speeds it up baby," Lingard said.





@jesselingard Wish i’de of knew sooner 🙃🙃





So there you go, you can watch your TikTok For You page at a lightning speed rate.

