Jesse Lingard felt 'let down' Manchester United fed him 'false promises'

Jesse Lingard has opened up on the impact of leaving Manchester United without a proper 'send-off', on a new episode of Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast.

The footballer moved to Nottingham Forest after he found himself regularly on the bench and not feeling valued at the club.

"That's been my life, United", he said, agreeing that he felt 'let down' and 'disappointed' about the way he left.

"I didn't really get a send off, I've been there that long, I think I deserve one."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters