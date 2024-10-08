Streamer Jack Doherty 'begging' for donations after permanent Kick ban over car crash

YouTuber Jack Doherty was seen “begging” for donations on TikTok amid his permanent ban from streaming platform Kick.

The 20-year-old content creator is facing criticism for streaming himself using his phone while driving a McLaren supercar before crashing the vehicle on live.

It is an incident that has since seen Doherty permanently banned from the streaming platform Kick for “endangerment”.

Some think Doherty is nervous about his career future after he was seen “begging” viewers on TikTok Live for donations.

In a screen recording posted on X/Twitter, Doherty told his followers: “Everyone double-tap the screen, we’re almost at a million likes guys, let’s see how fast we can hit it.

“[TikTok user] thank you for the galaxy, bro. I just followed you back. Guys, let’s see how fast you can hit my galaxy [target] – I’m going to follow everyone back once we hit it.”

Sending a galaxy “gift” on TikTok Live costs a TikTok user between $13 – $15 of real money, a portion of which goes to the streamer they gift it to.

Responding to someone who asked how he crashed his car, Doherty replied: “I literally hydroplaned. I’m in a McLaren in the pouring rain, what do you expect? You guys have never drove [sic] a McLaren.”

It’s fair to say the interaction didn’t exactly endear him to anyone.

One person wrote: “Bro got perma banned on kick and this is his last resort?? LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

Someone else pointed out: “‘You guys have never drove a McLaren,’ is so tone deaf while you’re asking for donations.”

At the time of writing, no legal action has been taken against Doherty over the car crash.



