Fake audio of Biden saying 'all the money is gone' amid banking collapse fools TikTok

Deepfake videos, photos, and audio are becoming more prevalent than ever and continuing to fool people.

Whether it’s a deepfake video of a celebrity endorsing a product or an audio of President Joe Biden warning the public about an “imminent” banking collapse, people online are having difficulties deciphering what’s real and what’s fake.

But several news companies have confirmed that a viral audio of President Biden supposedly warning people of a banking collapse last year, is fake.

The audio, which circulated around TikTok and Twitter this past week, makes itself appear like an old recording of Biden telling staff that “all the money is gone” and a banking collapse “is imminent.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Let’s use the full force of the media to calm the public and to assure them that their deposits are safe,” the fake audio of Biden says.

The audio can be especially jarring to hear since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank this past week.

However, an expert confirmed to the Associated Press that the audio had “glaring signs of manipulation” and was likely created “using an artificial voice generator.

@daryllawsonlive Biden talking about all banks collapsing?? #Biden #banks #svb #collapse #digitalcurency #usdollar #daryllawsonlive #daryllawson DarylLawsonLive.com

Hafiz Malik, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Michigan, Dearborn told AP that the audio does not match with a “natural produced audio at all.”

He cited the lack of background noise and the odd speech pattern.

As the audio became more widely shared, conspiracies emerged around it, with some believing the banks have been in trouble and Biden has known about it.

“I would think that all true Americans who pay attention to the things around them know that it is only a matter of time before the great collapse assumes everything but in truth your reality it will not be the government that would be left standing,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user re-tweeted the video and said, “Sounds real to me and very much what is happening. Some people are still so ignorant that can’t figure out to get their money out of the bank NOW!”

Michael Kikukawa, a White House spokesperson, confirmed to AP that the audio is “inauthentic.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.