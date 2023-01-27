How Julia Fox commented on TikTok mascara trend and caused total chaos

People who have been scrolling on TikTok's "For You" page have probably come across a bunch of videos with the word "mascara" in them.

At first, it's natural to think it is about the best brands for the cosmetic item or tutorials highlighting how it works.

However, it is not about the makeup product.

Some people on the platform didn't realise this, including Julia Fox, who has landed herself in hot water for regrettably commenting on someone's TikTok video.

So what exactly does "mascara" mean on TikTok?

Mascara is essentially a code word for talking about sexual relationships while getting around the platform's strict moderation and algorithm.

"I love my mascara. It came to me by accident. My mascaras before ruined my lashes, so I stopped wearing it for a while to let my lashes grow and heal. This new mascara came out of the blue and helped grow my lashes," one post read.

@mariefitness_ I love my mascara 😌 #confidence #foryoupage #foryou #xyzbca #love #boyfriend #mascara #mascaratrend #mascaratrendmeaning #mascaratrendexplained #foryourpage #greenscreen #makeup

The word is also used to discuss unwanted sexual contact or experiences with sexual assault, as is the case of one TikToker who had an exchange with Fox.

The account @big_whip13 wrote: "I gave this one girl mascara one time, and it must've been so good that she decided that she and her best friend should both try it without my consent."

Fox replied: "I don't feel bad for you," which prompted the creator to respond with, "You don't feel bad that I was sexually assaulted?"

@big_whip13 Idk if y’all will get it but #saawareness #foryoupage #GenshinImpact34 #goofy #FastTwitchContest #viral #menspeakup

The model and actress has since apologized for this, saying that she's "sorry" they experienced that and believed they were talking about "makeup."

"Hey babe, I'm so sorry I really thought u were talking about mascara like as in makeup."

The hashtag #mascaratrendexplained has more than 90.7m views on TikTok at the time of writing.



If you have been affected by the issues discussed in this piece, victimsupport.org.uk offers confidential and free services to anyone who's been raped or sexually assaulted, now or in the past. Their volunteers can visit you at home, if you want them to, or somewhere else if you prefer. Alternatively, you can receive confidential support or information, for free, by calling 08 08 16 89 111.

