Who is Leah Halton? Influencer set to break TikTok record

An Australian model and TikToker is on her way to setting a new record for the most liked TikTok video of all time.

Leah Halton, 23, (@looooooooch) from Melbourne, Australia, has over 7.4m followers on TikTok and posted a video of herself singing along in the car to YG Marley’s 'Praise Jah in the Moonlight'.

In the 12 second clip, Halton begins with her typical closeup face angle, looking a little confused, then looks off to the side before smiling as the track kicks in.

After this she scrunches her nose before panning out to start lip-syncing to the song with a big smile as she sings and lastly ends the video by playing with her hair and smiling at the camera once again.

The post from February has a whopping 632.9m views and 44.4m likes, with over 1.5 comments which ask for a "makeup tutorial," and complement Halton's looks as well as people updating how many views the video has on the day they have watched it.

The most liked video on TikTok, at the time of writing, is by Bella Poarch, whose lip sync video to ‘M to the B’ by British rapper Millie B has over 65.7m likes since it was posted back in 2020.









The reason behind her TikTok username looooooooch is that her name is Leah Lucia Halton, and she was usually called Lucia, which her family shorted to Luch.

To begin with she was going to go by Luc on TikTok, but thought some many pronounce it as "Luck," so instead decided to go by Loooooooooch with eight o’s.

Halton cannot eat gluten as she has celiac disease, so eats gluten-free versions of her favourite food pasta and says gluten-free are “just as good as normal food”.

When it comes to sports, Halton has been seen sporting a Liverpool jersey in one of her videos which suggests she supports The Reds.

