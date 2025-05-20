Sometimes life can get a bit much, and when you're stuck in a vicious cycle of overthinking, it can be reassuring to know the generations before us have also been through it - and come out the other side.

That's why an 80-year-old TikTok user is going viral for his poignant life advice for any younger person guilty of spending too much time worrying.

Writers Cramp (real name Ian SG Smith) is an author, but also often known for dishing out advice that sometimes we all need to hear.

In his most recent viral video, he breaks down just what it means to be someone who worries a lot - and what it's taking away from some of your best memories.

@writers.cramp Enjoy today stop worrying about tomorrow#enjoytoday#worryless#tolive #tomorrowwillbefine#willbefine#mindfulness #findjoy#affirmations#innerpeaceisfreedom #letitgoviral #happinessnow

"Worrying doesn't take away tomorrow's troubles, it just takes away today's peace", he began.

"Many of the things we worry about never happen, so why don't we go forward focusing on what we can focus on, which is today?"

He continues: "All I can say to you is have a good day and just keep doing that - stop worrying about things that you can't control.

"Most of the stuff you worried about yesterday didn't happen today, and most of the things you're worried about today won't happen tomorrow."

He signed off with a simple message: "Stop worrying."

Now, people in the comments are thanking Ian for reassuring them.

"We don't listen to older generations nowhere near enough, so much wisdom", one person wrote.

"I needed this in the middle of my exams", another added.

"Hope you're having a worry-free day today!", someone else chimed in.

Another penned: "I've been here since your early days and I love seeing how much you're growing and expanding. I always appreciate your messages."

Truly wholesome.

Why not read...

Psychologist reveals mental health benefits of solo travel

ChatGPT gets stressed at negative news just like us

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.