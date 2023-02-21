An embarrassing blunder left one TikToker in hysterics after her friend's car played his last-watched porn video.

The viral clip, which racked up over 2.4 million views, caught the hilarious encounter on camera. The "car play did him so dirty" she wrote.



In the TikTok, the driver tries to cover his display screen with his hand while struggling to stop the connection from his phone.

TikToker Shaye (@shaye_enright) tried to capture the title of the NSFW content before sharing the clip online with the caption: "When his *corn* comes up on the dash."

The video was soon flooded with hundreds of comments, with one eagle-eyed viewer writing: "Says Give. Wonder what’s the next few words lol."

Many more shared their own personal awkward moments.

"This happened when I was in my dad's truck," one TikToker confessed. "I asked to play my music and when he hit Bluetooth his phone was still connected and I almost died."

Another added: "Once, I was watching in my room and the sound went out for a sec and I then turned off my Bluetooth and realized my dad went to work on my car."

It comes after a study published on Evolutionary Psychology noted that porn sites make up the top 50 most visited websites worldwide.

Helen Wyatt, relationship and sex therapist at the Center for Modern Relationships, suggests that porn can be used to soothe anxiety, depression symptoms, and loneliness.

"It becomes a way to soothe anxious feelings and fill in a person-to-person connection gap, as well as an instant way to experience excitement, pleasure, desire, and fulfill dopamine wants."

It can, however, venture into porn addiction – which can be an issue for real-life relationships.

"The tell-tale sign of porn addiction are when the person needs it to become aroused, or they can't enjoy real intimacy because porn is better in their mind," Wyatt said.

