Young women are being filmed without consent on nights out in creepy TikTok trend

A concerning TikTok account has caught the attention of the world for sharing clips of young women on the streets without their consent.

The account, 'Walking in China' (@dinamimi59), has racked up millions of views from late-night clips of women innocently heading to Manchester bars with friends.

It is believed to be an older man behind the account with since-deleted footage claiming to reveal his identity. He is said to stand on the streets of Manchester with a professional camera to gather the voyeuristic footage before sharing it online for the world to see.

He implies that it's simply a page to show "the nightlife of the city" – but if that's so, where are the men? Surely if it's an attempt to represent the UK club scene, it goes without saying: men do exist.

Not only are the women unknowingly recorded and borderline stalked as some have suggested, but it's since opened up a cesspit of misogynistic vitriol and slut shaming. Comments show middle-aged men objectifying and sexualising the 20-something-year-olds, with some echoing the sinister message that the women are "asking for attention."

Most of the comments have since been removed by TikTok due to their strict policy against hate speech, however, the account has not been removed from the platform as it does not violate their policies. Sadly, recording in a public space is not illegal.

That said, the clips are spreading like wildfire and are being reposted across other social media platforms where armchair warriors pile on the abuse.

One person on X/Twitter said the footage is a result of giving "women 'freedom' from patriarchy" who need to be "guided otherwise they revert back to the chaotic world of fertility cults and sexual perversion."

Another comment called the women "disgusting," who are trying to "imitate the inverted Satanist they see on TV".

Women already face societal pressures from all corners of life and have been working for decades to break down archaic, outdated ideas from the hands of patriarchy. The last thing they need is the added fear of waking up to find themselves plastered across the internet and humiliated for harmlessly enjoying their free time and bothering no one.

TikTok user @amyadaams, said she was featured on the Walking in China account twice, branding it "disgusting" and that it's creating a "community of misogynistic men."

"I have to talk about this account because it is so creepy […] I think the whole premise of this account is disgusting because he brands it as ‘nightlife in Manchester’, when in reality it’s just some guy recording young girls on a night out," she shared.





@amyadaams Visit TikTok to discover videos!





Indy100 spoke with several more women who were subject to the unsolicited recordings and online abuse on separate occasions. We have given the women aliases to protect their identity.



All of the women shared the same experience in which they were unaware the footage existed online. It wasn't until friends, family members or colleagues forwarded them the link, with some clips racking up over a million views.

Four out of the five women said they were completely unaware the man was even there.

Brand manager, Kate, 27, said the footage shows her walking around him but doesn't "recall anything obvious."

"Funnily enough I’m well aware of this man as a few of my friends have been in his videos, I always think how do people not notice as it seems he’s so close? He must have a good disguise because no one even pays him any attention," she added.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old account manager Phoebe recalls a man holding camera equipment on a Saturday night.

"I remember passing a man with a professional camera in the same area where I was recorded on the footage," she told Indy100. "I was intrigued as he looked like he was videoing the sky, but clearly not."

Phoebe said she felt "violated" after watching the clip as it even featured her conversation with friends.

"I know other women haven’t been as lucky," she said, before expressing concerns that others might take inspiration from the account, creating a concerning snowball effect.

TikTok

It's one thing to be recorded for the world to see, but another to be the subject of vile abuse online.

Senior onboarding consultant Holly, 26, said she was upset when she saw people launching an attack on her appearance.

"The comments are disgusting and this is one of the most worrying things about this 'trend'. Women featured are now at a higher risk of misogynistic abuse which can have a detrimental effect on people’s mental health," she told Indy100. "In one video, we were referred to as 'cattle', because we were wearing high heels."

Lisa, 28, an NHS nurse from Salford and Georgia, an insurance executive, said they simply couldn't face the comments and chose to not read them.

"I immediately clicked off the video," Georgia said. "I feel like they would have just upset me. I was celebrating a job promotion and hadn't been out for a while. To then find myself on the internet in an unflattering angle made me feel incredibly uncomfortable."

Lisa added: "If there were comments on my clip, that would have been the icing on the cake. I'm already uncomfortable enough knowing a man was filming me without consent, and it's since made me feel nervous to go out in Manchester again in case the same thing happens again."

Fortunately, some level-headed people in the world have jumped to the women's defence, including none other than, Carol Vorderman.

Right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong reshared the footage online, asking: "Manchester nightlife. Why do so many young women do this to themselves?"

In response, Vorderman hit back: "What? Dress up as they wish and have a great night out being independent. Why do so many midlife men practise misogynistic attacks against women they don't know? Could it be they feel threatened?"

Another asked: "The real question is: Who is the creepy cameraman/woman videoing girls all night?"

Human and civil rights activist Denise Aguilar added: "Why do they do what? Look incredible? Probably because they can. Why are you concerned about this? Strange."

Indy100 reached out to the Walking in China (@dinamimi59) account and TikTok for comment

