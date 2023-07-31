Mom's McDonald's dessert hack with fries divides TikTok

Two mothers have been hailed geniuses for their creative McDonald's dessert hack.

Janelle and Kate frequently take to the platform with their divisive food recipes – but one, in particular, has caught the attention of almost 10 million people.

The footage shows the pair in the car mashing six McDonald's ice cream cones in a plastic container while disclaiming that things can get messy. They proceed to top the ice cream with chocolate sauce and their own sprinkles for good measure, before using the dessert as a dip for their fries.

"It's the sweet and salt mixture," one said, while another called their creation "perfect".

The clip was soon inundated with thousands of comments from fellow TikTokers, with one writing: "At first I thought you were crazy but the further you went ... I thought that looks pretty good."

"These are my kind of girls," another added, while another stunned user wrote: "WOAHHH why haven’t more people thought of this."

Meanwhile, others weren't so convinced...

"You lost me at the French fries," one wrote.





Attention soon turned to the fact that the McDonald's ice cream machine was actually working, a long-standing joke between fans of the fast food chain.

The ice cream machine became an international phenomenon that one McFlurry lover launched McBroken in 2020, a site dedicated to tracking all the broken machines in the US.

In a 2021 statement by Taylor Commercial Foodservice LLC, the company that makes the machines for McDonald’s, they explained the issues with broken machines.

The company said that, although it tries to send out repairs specialists as quickly as it can, the waiting times became longer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The statement said: "A lot of what’s been broadcasted can be attributed to the lack of knowledge about the equipment and how they operate in the restaurants,

"The machines are built up with a lot of interconnecting parts that have to operate in a complex environment and manner."

