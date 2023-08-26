Former McDonald’s chef reveals the worst time to order food

A former McDonald’s chef has revealed the worst time to order in a chain of the fast food giants, with 10.30am proving the most chaotic time for both staff and customers.

Mike Haracz, who goes by the username @chefmikeharacz on TikTok, has shared a video explaining why that mid-morning time slot is such a problem for staff.

Haracz used to work at McDonald’s and he explained the problems that come when the breakfast menu is brought to an end at 10.30am. It’s then switched over to the lunch menu.

When the change happens, things can often get a little chaotic inside the restaurants – and it makes it a bad time to be ordering food.

@chefmikeharacz Replying to @miquelwhitcomb Former #McDonalds corporate chef explains why 10:30 is the worst time to go to McD. #mcdonaldssecrets #mcdonaldsdrivethru #mcdonaldsworker #mcdonaldslife #mcdonaldsbreakfast #mcdonaldsbreakfastallday #mcdonaldslunch #BigMac #QuarterPounder #McMuffin #McChicken #McNuggets #McGriddle #McRib #McRib #FiletOFish #fastfoodworkers #FastFood #FastFoodLife

“There’s a bunch of people who want their breakfast later than 10.30. There’ a bunch of people who want their lunch earlier than 10.30,” Haracz said.

“All of the breakfast ingredients need to be removed. All of the lunch items need to be added. Crew are switching over sometimes…”

“All of these moving parts are happening while it’s also getting busier in the restaurant, while also switching an entire menu.

“It causes a lot of issues within the restaurants.”

So, the next time you want to eat at McDonald’s, either get there early for breakfast, or give enough time for the switchover to happen later in the morning would be the best bet.

