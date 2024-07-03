What is the meaning behind a Medusa tattoo as body art becomes popular on TikTok

A growing trend in the tattoo world has been recognised on TikTok, with videos shared with the hashtag #medusatattoo gaining more than 115 million views.

While tattoo fashions come and go, few have the kind of meaning that Medusa tattoos do, and the symbol has gained popularity among women who have experienced sexual assault.

Medusa is a prominent figure in Greek mythology. In one story from Ovid’s Metamorphoses, Neptune sexually assaulted and impregnated Medusa in a shrine to Minerva. Then, the goddess punished Medusa by transforming her hair into snakes.

Over recent times, getting a Medusa tattoo has become an empowering trend among survivors of sexual assault.

Tattoo artist Ruby Rose told Well + Good : “The Medusa tattoo can mean many things, but it’s generally a symbol of survival, strength, and overcoming assault. Medusa has become a figure of protection to women who have experienced sexual assault or assault on some level, particularly by men.”

“I believe it almost acts as a higher being represented on your skin to give you the strength that you may need to channel.”

TikTok user @waytooshey also posted a video explaining the relevance of the symbol, saying: “That’s why a lot of people have this tattoo, because if they were, they are victims, it is like empowering yourself, taking back your power type of thing.”

